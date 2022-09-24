Moga police arrest 2 Rajasthan drug smugglers, seize 3kg opium

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, September 24

The Moga police have arrested two drug smugglers hailing from Rajasthan having links in Gujarat and recovered 3 kg opium from them.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said a police party from the CIA staff, Mehna, stopped a Swift car with a Gujarat number on the national highway. The occupants of the car revealed their identity as Rakesh Singh and Budha Singh, residents of Barmer in Rajasthan. During the search, 3 kg opium was found and the two were arrested.

The SSP said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. Preliminary investigation showed that the two had brought the consignment of opium from Rajasthan for delivery to a local drug peddler.