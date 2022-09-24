Moga police arrest 2 Rajasthan drug smugglers, seize 3kg opium

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, September 24
The Moga police have arrested two drug smugglers hailing from Rajasthan having links in Gujarat and recovered 3 kg opium from them.
SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said a police party from the CIA staff, Mehna, stopped a Swift car with a Gujarat number on the national highway. The occupants of the car revealed their identity as Rakesh Singh and Budha Singh, residents of Barmer in Rajasthan. During the search, 3 kg opium was found and the two were arrested.
The SSP said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. Preliminary investigation showed that the two had brought the consignment of opium from Rajasthan for delivery to a local drug peddler.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...