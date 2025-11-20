Moga police arrest 3, seize 15,000 narcotic pills

The Moga police today arrested three persons and recovered 15,000 narcotic pills, along with a car from them.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Arshad (25), Amaan (24), residents of Gulawathi, Uttar Pradesh, and Ram Kumar Pandey (38), a resident of Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Police claimed that following a tip-off, the three accused were apprehended. A search of their car led to the recovery of two bags containing 1,500 strips of narcotic pills.

Advertisement

Preliminary checks indicate that none of the arrested individuals have a prior criminal record.

The accused were presented in judicial court today to obtain police remand for interrogation to uncover their backward and forward links in the drug supply chain, said SSP Ajay Gandhi.