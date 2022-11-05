Moga police detain Amritpal Singh as ‘precautionary measure’

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, November 5

Moga police on Saturday detained Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De which was founded by late Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, at Singhawala village in Moga district on Saturday.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Amritpal was detained "as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order".

There was no intention of the Moga police to arrest him, he claimed.

Amritpal came to Moga district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. He stayed at Singhawala village.

On Saturday, he was supposed to attend a religious function at Daulewala Mayar village in Moga, but the local police advised him not to move out in view of the 'Punjab Bandh' call by Shiv Sena activists following the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri. In the evening, he was supposed to participate in a 'nagar kirtan' at Jalandhar City.

The SSP said Amritpal abided by the advice of the police and stayed in a house. Later, when the local people started coming to Singhawala after knowing about his detention, Amritpal requested to move in a local gurudwara. The police escorted him to the shrine keeping in view of a larger space to accommodate his followers.

He was in the gurdwara along with at least 200 followers.

