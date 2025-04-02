Moga police install 99 AI-powered cameras to check crime, drug trafficking

Moga Police have installed 99 high-tech surveillance cameras at key locations across the district.

These cameras, equipped with artificial intelligence-powered infra technology, are linked to a state-of-the-art Smart Control Room that will revolutionise crime prevention efforts.

The Smart Control Room is outfitted with cutting-edge surveillance tools and advanced monitoring techniques. It will play a pivotal role in tracking suspicious activities, identifying criminals, and ensuring round-the-clock security across the district.

These high-resolution cameras are designed to automatically scan vehicle number plates, record data in a central database, and instantly flag stolen or suspicious vehicles. This technology will provide law enforcement with real-time insights, making crime detection and response faster and more efficient than ever before.

Police officials confirmed that the cameras will function 24/7 throughout the week, allowing authorities to quickly intervene in any suspicious activity. To further enhance security, facial recognition cameras will soon be installed at major intersections and high-alert zones, helping identify wanted criminals and fugitives with greater accuracy.

In addition to surveillance cameras, all PCR (Police Control Room) and EVR (Emergency Vehicle Response) vehicles in Moga have been equipped with GPS tracking systems. This enables real-time location monitoring from the Smart Control Room, ensuring swift deployment of forces whenever needed.

To strengthen field surveillance, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras have also been installed on EVR vehicles, allowing officers to monitor long distances, record live incidents, and zoom in on suspicious activities with precision.

With this next-generation surveillance infrastructure, Moga police anticipate a drastic reduction in thefts, robberies, and drug smuggling operations.

The AI-driven system will help track criminals more effectively, prevent unlawful activities, and ensure a safer environment for citizens.