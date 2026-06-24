Moga police intensify anti-drug crackdown, arrest over 900 in a year

Moga police has claimed to have significantly curbed the drug menace across the district over the past year. According to the police, 777 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and more than 900 drug smugglers and peddlers were arrested and sent behind bars.

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The police further stated that properties and assets worth over Rs 9 crore belonging to prominent drug traffickers had been frozen or seized, disrupting the financial networks supporting the local drug trade.

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While law enforcement agencies continue their crackdown on drug supply chains, the district administration has simultaneously expanded its health and rehabilitation infrastructure to help those struggling with addiction, said Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia.

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The administration is running specialised government de-addiction and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres that provide free, evidence-based medical care, detoxification services and psychological support, he said.

Recognising that treatment alone is not enough, the administration has also introduced recreational spaces and established libraries within rehabilitation facilities to engage recovering youth and support their reintegration into mainstream society.

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Setia said the battle against narcotics could not be won through enforcement alone, stressing that reducing demand was equally important. Under the district’s “Yuddh Nasheyan Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign, district-level officers have adopted 237 senior secondary schools to identify and prevent substance abuse at an early stage.

“Our focus is to build a collaborative network involving the administration, schools and parents to shield youth from negative influences. We are also ensuring that government de-addiction centres are fully equipped with medicines, round-the-clock security and proper counselling to facilitate holistic recovery for every patient,” the DC added.