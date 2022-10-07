Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga, October 6
The local police have arrested an operative of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) from Deon village of Bathinda district, a senior police officer confirmed here today.
Lovepreet Singh of Deon village was picked up from his house by Inspector Tarlochan Singh, in-charge of the CIA staff, Baghapurana.
Meanwhile, the CIA team picked up another youth, Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, of the same village. But, he was not shown as arrested.
Nimma recently joined a coaching centre to seek Army training, his father, Pappu Singh, said. He further said his son was being implicated in a false and fabricated case.
The local police claimed that Lovepreet was a close aide of Harpreet Singh of Bathinda, who was arrested by the Moga cops a couple of days ago with two weapons and explosives.
Harpreet was going on hs way to Amritsar in his car to supply the arms and ammunition when he was intercepted on the way by the Moga police.
Bathinda Sadar police station SHO Gurmeet Singh said they were not informed about the “arrest” of the two youths of Deon village, which falls under his jurisdiction.
