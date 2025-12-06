Moga police seize 2.5 lakh pregabalin capsules, 400 tramadol tablets; one arrested

Launching a major strike against drug trafficking, Moga Police today seized 2,50,000 narcotic pregabalin capsules and 400 tramadol tablets.

The recovery was made by the CIA Staff, Moga, following a raid in Krishna Nagar.

​Police received a tip-off from a reliable source, revealing that Jashkaran Singh, son of Inderveer Singh and a resident of Street Number 7, New Town, Moga, was allegedly running a business selling narcotic pills. He had rented a room in Street Number 7, Krishna Nagar, Moga, and was reportedly supplying narcotic pills from there.

After investigation, police raided the rented room, apprehended the accused and recovered the prohibited drugs.