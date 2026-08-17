DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Moga police seize 4.5 kg heroin, arrest drug peddler

Moga police seize 4.5 kg heroin, arrest drug peddler

Accused held near Badhni village following tip-off; police probe drug syndicate links

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 05:04 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in police custody.
Advertisement

Moga police today claimed to have seized 4.5 kg of heroin and arrested a drug peddler during a search operation.

Advertisement

According to the police, a confidential informant tipped them off about Prem Masih, a resident of Hashampura village under Ajnala police station in Amritsar district, who was allegedly involved in selling heroin.

Advertisement

Acting on the information, a police team raided the area and apprehended Prem Masih (25) near Badhni village in the Nihal Singh Wala subdivision.

Advertisement

During a search, the police recovered 4.5 kg of heroin packed in a transparent plastic bag from a kit bag in his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Badhni Kalan police station.

Advertisement

The police will produce the accused in court to seek his remand for further interrogation and to trace the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate.

SSP Chahal said more significant disclosures were expected during the investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts