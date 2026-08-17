Moga police seize 4.5 kg heroin, arrest drug peddler

Moga police today claimed to have seized 4.5 kg of heroin and arrested a drug peddler during a search operation.

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According to the police, a confidential informant tipped them off about Prem Masih, a resident of Hashampura village under Ajnala police station in Amritsar district, who was allegedly involved in selling heroin.

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Acting on the information, a police team raided the area and apprehended Prem Masih (25) near Badhni village in the Nihal Singh Wala subdivision.

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During a search, the police recovered 4.5 kg of heroin packed in a transparent plastic bag from a kit bag in his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Badhni Kalan police station.

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The police will produce the accused in court to seek his remand for further interrogation and to trace the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate.

SSP Chahal said more significant disclosures were expected during the investigation.