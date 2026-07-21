Moga police solve Sadar police station grenade attack; 17 arrested, IED and glock pistol recovered

Moga Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the recent grenade attack on the Sadar Moga Police Station, arresting 17 accused and recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), a 9 mm Glock pistol with a magazine, and the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack.

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Addressing the media, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Faridkot Range, Nilambari Jagdale Vijay, said the incident took place at around 3.15 am on July 8, 2026, when unidentified assailants hurled a low-intensity grenade into the premises of the Sadar Moga Police Station.

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A case was registered at Sadar Moga Police Station under Section 326(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Act, 1908, and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

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Based on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, police identified and arrested the three alleged main executants: Gagan alias Kali of Dheru village in Ferozepur district, Rajesh alias Khanna of Lal Kurti Cantt, Ferozepur, and Shubham alias Bhinder of Kotwal, Ferozepur. During interrogation, police recovered the Hero Splendor motorcycle allegedly used in the attack.

Police said further questioning revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly orchestrated from abroad by Iqbal alias Ravi Dhaliwal and Kuljeet Kaur, both natives of Ferozepur, along with overseas associates Lajar alias Aman and Praveen Kaur. Investigators alleged that the foreign-based operatives were recruiting and directing local modules across Punjab to carry out violent attacks.

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According to police, a total of 17 accused who allegedly facilitated, harboured and assisted in the crime have been arrested. The FIR has subsequently been amended to include Sections 109, 111 and 113 of the BNS, Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 16, 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

All the arrested accused have been produced before the competent court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Police said the investigation is continuing and is expected to uncover more details about the alleged foreign links and any planned attacks.