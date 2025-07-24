Moga rains cause havoc: Villagers' heroic act saves schoolkids from flood waters; family rescued from drowning

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Moga, flooding major roads and low-lying areas on Wednesday. One of the most alarming incidents occurred in the evening when a family from Himmatpura village became trapped in their vehicle under eight-feet water beneath a railway underbridge.

The family, led by Prakash Singh, had come to Moga to get an MRI done for his sister.

While passing through the flooded railway underbridge in their Maruti Ertiga, the vehicle stalled and quickly became submerged, with only the roof visible above the waterline.

Trapped inside were Prakash, his sister, and other family members. As water levels rose, the family struggled to open the car doors and eventually climbed onto the roof of the vehicle to avoid drowning.

Local residents, witnessing the ordeal, immediately alerted the fire brigade. Moga Municipal Mayor Baljit Singh Channi also rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. Accompanied by members of a local social service society, the mayor personally entered the floodwaters and assisted in the rescue operation.

Thanks to the swift response from volunteers and emergency teams, all family members were brought to safety.

In a dramatic display of resilience and community spirit, residents of Malleyana village in Moga district’s Nihal Singh Wala subdivision were forced to take extraordinary measures after torrential rains caused the village’s main access road to collapse.

According to villagers, heavy rain lashed the region, triggering flash floods in the fields and washing away the only road connecting the village to the nearby areas. Earlier in the morning, local schoolchildren had boarded their bus as usual to attend school in Jagraon. However, by the time they returned, the road had been severely damaged and was rendered completely impassable.

With the path home blocked by a gaping break in the road and floodwaters rising, concerned parents and villagers rushed to the site to receive the stranded children. In a heartening act of bravery, several villagers lay down across the broken stretch and carried the children on their backs across the dangerous gap to bring them safely home.

“This is the only road that connects us to other villages and towns. If it collapses, we are completely cut off,” said one villager. “We urge the administration to take urgent action before another disaster strikes.”