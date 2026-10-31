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Home / Punjab / Moga remembers ‘father of fibre optics’ on birth centenary

Moga remembers ‘father of fibre optics’ on birth centenary

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Balwant Garg
Moga, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Dr Narinder Singh Kapany
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As the world marks the birth centenary of Dr Narinder Singh Kapany, widely acclaimed as the ‘father of fibre optics’, the district administration today paid tributes to the legendary scientist by organising a two-day science exhibition to inspire young minds and promote scientific temper.

Born in Moga on October 31, 1926, Kapany revolutionised the field of communication technology through his pioneering research on fibre optics, which today forms the backbone of high-speed internet, telecommunications and modern data transmission systems. His innovations also made significant contributions to medical technology, laser applications and biomedical instrumentation.

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Inaugurating the exhibition, Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia said Kapany had brought international recognition to Moga through his scientific achievements and remained a source of inspiration for generations of students. Around 40 schools from the district are participating in the exhibition, showcasing scientific models, innovative ideas and experimental projects.

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A special attraction was a collection of small robots developed by women from Gholia Khurd village. A humanoid female robot at the entrance welcomed visitors, while the locally developed robots were presented to distinguished guests.

Setia said a state-of-the-art library would soon be established in Moga in the memory of Dr Kapany to encourage reading, scientific learning and research among youngsters.

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Kapany’s son, Raj Singh Kapany, joined the programme through video conferencing from the United States and appreciated the district administration’s initiative to commemorate his father’s centenary.

A documentary highlighting Kapany’s life, research and achievements was also screened during the event.

Born to Kundan Kaur and Sundar Singh Kapany, Narinder Singh Kapany graduated from Agra University before moving to the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, in 1952 for doctoral research under renowned optical scientist Harold Hopkins. In 1953, he successfully demonstrated the transmission of light through a bundle of optical fibres, laying important foundations for modern fibre-optics technology. He subsequently earned his PhD in 1955.

Kapany went on to become a successful scientist and entrepreneur in the United States, founding Optics Technology Inc in 1960 and later Kaptron Inc. His research extended beyond fibre optics to lasers, solar energy, biomedical instruments and pollution monitoring. He held more than 100 patents and published over 100 scientific papers.

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