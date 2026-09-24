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Home / Punjab / Moga residents rejoice as ‘Duneke’s daughter’ Harmanpreet Kaur delivers another gold at Asiad

Moga residents rejoice as ‘Duneke’s daughter’ Harmanpreet Kaur delivers another gold at Asiad

Harmanpreet’s journey to becoming one of world cricket’s most celebrated icons began in her hometown, with unyielding support from her family and friends

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 12:48 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur poses for a photograph with Gold medal after winning the women's final T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
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Indian women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, or “Duneke’s daughter”, as she is known to many in her hometown, has delivered another big sporting result by leading the team to a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. With the triumph, a celebratory mood has swept the region.

Under Harmanpreet’s resolute leadership, India delivered a dominant performance in the final. The team defeated Sri Lanka by a massive 147-run margin to seal a second consecutive Asian Games gold in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. They had also outplayed Sri Lanka for the top spot in Hangzhou in 2022.

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Harmanpreet’s journey to becoming one of world cricket’s most celebrated icons began in her hometown, with unyielding support from her family and friends.

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Her father Harminder Singh Bhullar, who worked as a lawyer’s clerk in the Moga District Court would take her along to the cricket ground at the Guru Nanak College. The youngster honed her skills playing alongside boys, braving taunts and criticism at the time. Sceptics cautioned her parents to keep their daughter away from a “boys’ sport”. However, her father stood by her, championing her dreams.

“Her hard work bore fruit as she made her international debut for India in 2009, followed by her Test debut five years later,” remembers Duneke sarpanch Sarabjit Singh.

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Harmanpreet’s career has been adorned with top honours. She was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2017, followed by the Padma Shri in 2025 in view of women’s team now-famous run to the ODI World Cup title.

As the news of the gold medal victory reached Duneke, neighbours began pouring in with congratulatory messages. Harmanpreet’s father also returned home to a joyous crowd. “This is a moment of immense pride, not just for our family, but for all of Punjab,” he said, adding, “Harmanpreet has proved that daughters can achieve the greatest of heights when given the opportunity and right backing. Her victory belongs to every girl in the nation striving to break barriers.”

Bhullar has urged the Punjab Government and society at large to provide girls with equal opportunities, athletic infrastructure and support to pursue their ambition.

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