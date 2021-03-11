Moga scrap dealer dies after assault

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 15

A youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers on the suspicion of stealing a piece of an electricity wire at Madheke village.

The deceased has been identified as Sooraj, alias Chaand, a resident of Manohar Basti. The accused include Swaran, Chamkaur Singh, Tittar Singh, Harpal Singh, Aman Singh and Kuldeep Singh, all residents of Madheke. Seven persons were yet to be identified.

On May 13, Chaand had gone to Madheke and stopped at the tubewell of Swaran Singh to drink water. He saw a discarded electricity wire, which he pulled together to keep it aside, claimed Raju, elder brother of the deceased. However, Swaran and his accomplices thrashed him, leaving him unconscious, alleged Raju. A few hours later, Chaand collapsed while drinking water, claimed Raju.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 148 and 149 of the IPC. Kin of the deceased have urged cops to add Section 302 to the FIR.