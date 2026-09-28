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Home / Punjab / Moga SHO Sunita Bawa, gunman arrested by Vigilance while accepting bribe; 2nd corruption case in 2 years

Moga SHO Sunita Bawa, gunman arrested by Vigilance while accepting bribe; 2nd corruption case in 2 years

Incident echoes 2024 case against predecessor Arshpreet Kaur Grewal at Kot Ise Khan police station

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 02:29 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The incident marks the second such case in two years involving an SHO posted at the same police station. Pic: iStock
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In a case that has drawn attention to a police station already under a corruption cloud, a Vigilance Bureau team on Saturday night arrested Inspector Sunita Bawa, SHO of Kot Ise Khan police station, and her gunman, Home Guard jawan Guravtar Singh, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to Vigilance officials, the Bureau had received a complaint from Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Noorpur Hakima village, alleging that Inspector Bawa was threatening to frame him in a drug trafficking case based on disclosures made during a previous drug arrest. She had allegedly already extorted Rs 50,000 from him and was demanding a further Rs 50,000 to drop the matter.

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Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team from the Ferozepur Range laid a trap on Zira Road, catching Bawa and her gunman red-handed while accepting the second instalment in the presence of official witnesses. Both were arrested on the spot, and a case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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The incident marks the second such case in two years involving an SHO posted at the same police station. In October 2024, Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, then SHO of Kot Ise Khan, was booked along with two constables under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the NDPS Act. Police had alleged that her team intercepted three men transporting 5 kg of opium and struck a deal to accept a Rs 8 lakh bribe, releasing two suspects and registering a case showing a reduced seizure of 2 kg.

A subsequent search at her residence had drawn resistance from her husband, a practising lawyer. Kaur had later accused senior officers of implicating her falsely in retaliation for resisting sexual harassment, a claim rejected by senior police leadership and the district's Local Complaints Committee, which said no prior formal complaint had been filed.

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Arshdeep Kaur was released on bail some days back.

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