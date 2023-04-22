Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 22

The mortal remains of the 32-year-old Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who lost his life in the Poonch terror attack, were consigned to flames with state honours at his native village Charik in Moga district on Saturday.

Earlier, the body of the martyr wrapped in a Tricolour, arrived in a military truck. It was kept at his house for some time where the villagers paid tributes to him.

He, along with four other jawans, sacrificed his life in a terrorist attack in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The relatives and locals gathered in large numbers to pay tributes to the soldier. They raised the slogan ‘Shaheed Jawan Kulwant Singh Amar Rahe’.

MP Mohammad Sadiq visited the house of Kulwant Singh and condoled his death. The local MLAs also paid tributes to him.

Kulwant Singh's father Baldev Singh also sacrificed his life in the Kargil war 24 years back.