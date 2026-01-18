DT
Moga teacher couple's death: Protestors clash with police; demand Rs 4 cr compensation from state govt for orphaned kids

Moga teacher couple's death: Protestors clash with police; demand Rs 4 cr compensation from state govt for orphaned kids

Jas Karan Singh and Kamalpreet Kaur, were travelling for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad election duty when they met with road accident due to dense fog

Balwant Garg
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 06:37 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
A clash broke out between protesting teachers and the police today after security personnel attempted to disperse a massive state-level demonstration, organised by teachers’ unions in Moga. Despite police efforts, protesters managed to block the Ferozepur–Ludhiana national highway for many hours, causing major traffic disruption.

The protest was organised Grain Market, Moga, by various teachers’ unions from across Punjab, supported by farmer unions, to demand enhanced compensation and rehabilitation for the family of a teacher couple who died in a road accident while on election duty.

The deceased, Jas Karan Singh and Kamalpreet Kaur, were travelling on December 14 for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad election duty when they met with a fatal road accident due to dense fog. The tragedy left behind two minor children. Following the incident, the family and teachers’ unions demanded full educational expenses for both children, one government job for a family member and Rs 4 crore as compensation.

However, the state government announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, which triggered widespread resentment among teachers. In protest, candle marches had been held across villages in the state over the past few days.

Teachers from across state gathered in Moga for a large protest rally today.   

After the rally, protesters announced a road blockade. When police tried to stop them, a confrontation occurred on the road, with allegations of pushing and scuffles. Despite repeated attempts by the police, the protesters succeeded in blocking the Ferozepur–Ludhiana main road.

Democratic Teacher Front, state president Digvijay Pal Sharma said that teachers felt discriminated against, alleging that families of police personnel who die on duty receive compensation up to Rs 1 crore, while teachers performing official election duties were being ignored.

“Are we not government employees?” he asked.

He added that after nearly two hours of protest, the administration submitted a written assurance, agreeing to hold a meeting with the state finance minister on January 28. “We will decide our future course of action after that meeting. Our demands remain unchanged—complete education expenses for both children, one government job, and Rs 4 crore compensation,” Sharma said.

