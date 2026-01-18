A clash broke out between protesting teachers and the police today after security personnel attempted to disperse a massive state-level demonstration, organised by teachers’ unions in Moga. Despite police efforts, protesters managed to block the Ferozepur–Ludhiana national highway for many hours, causing major traffic disruption.

Advertisement

The protest was organised Grain Market, Moga, by various teachers’ unions from across Punjab, supported by farmer unions, to demand enhanced compensation and rehabilitation for the family of a teacher couple who died in a road accident while on election duty.

Advertisement

The deceased, Jas Karan Singh and Kamalpreet Kaur, were travelling on December 14 for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad election duty when they met with a fatal road accident due to dense fog. The tragedy left behind two minor children. Following the incident, the family and teachers’ unions demanded full educational expenses for both children, one government job for a family member and Rs 4 crore as compensation.

Advertisement

However, the state government announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, which triggered widespread resentment among teachers. In protest, candle marches had been held across villages in the state over the past few days.

Advertisement

Teachers from across state gathered in Moga for a large protest rally today.

After the rally, protesters announced a road blockade. When police tried to stop them, a confrontation occurred on the road, with allegations of pushing and scuffles. Despite repeated attempts by the police, the protesters succeeded in blocking the Ferozepur–Ludhiana main road.

Democratic Teacher Front, state president Digvijay Pal Sharma said that teachers felt discriminated against, alleging that families of police personnel who die on duty receive compensation up to Rs 1 crore, while teachers performing official election duties were being ignored.

“Are we not government employees?” he asked.

He added that after nearly two hours of protest, the administration submitted a written assurance, agreeing to hold a meeting with the state finance minister on January 28. “We will decide our future course of action after that meeting. Our demands remain unchanged—complete education expenses for both children, one government job, and Rs 4 crore compensation,” Sharma said.