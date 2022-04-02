Moga: Two booked for sexual assault

Moga, April 1
Two minor girls studying in Class VIII were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by youths known to them today. One of the victims told the police a youth, Sahil, and his associate, Jinder Singh, took her and her friend to his uncle’s house, when the owners were away. There, Sahil allegedly raped her, while Jinder Singh sexually assaulted her friend, she said.
After committing the crime, the suspects fled. On returning homes, the girls narrated the incident to their parents. The girls were taken by the police to the district hospital, where their medical examination confirmed rape and sexual assault.
A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 354 of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years