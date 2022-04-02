Moga: Two booked for sexual assault

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 1

Two minor girls studying in Class VIII were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by youths known to them today. One of the victims told the police a youth, Sahil, and his associate, Jinder Singh, took her and her friend to his uncle’s house, when the owners were away. There, Sahil allegedly raped her, while Jinder Singh sexually assaulted her friend, she said.

After committing the crime, the suspects fled. On returning homes, the girls narrated the incident to their parents. The girls were taken by the police to the district hospital, where their medical examination confirmed rape and sexual assault.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 354 of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused.