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Home / Punjab / Moga village youth’s murder: Family refuses cremation till arrest of accused

Moga village youth’s murder: Family refuses cremation till arrest of accused

Villagers and farmer unions launch protest against local administration; police order probe into how licensed weapon ended up in hands of accused

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 07:05 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Aggrieved villagers and farmer unions launched a massive protest against the local administration at Sukhanand village in Moga on Saturday, demanding arrests in the murder of 27-year-old Jaskaran Singh, allegedly by a drug peddler facing multiple NDPS Act cases.

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Led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) along with local residents, the protesters refused to allow the post-mortem examination or perform the last rites until all named accused were arrested.

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The protest prompted an immediate visit to the site by Bagha Purana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand and senior police officers. Sukhanand is the native village of MLA Amritpal Singh.

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According to the statement of the victim's brother, Tejinder Singh of Chida village, the dispute traced back to his refusal to keep lending his car to the main accused, Amandeep Singh Brar, which led to heated arguments between them.

On June 17, when Tejinder and Jaskaran went to Amandeep's house in Sukhanand to resolve the matter, a confrontation broke out. The complainant alleged Amandeep's wife, Gurpreet Kaur, instigated their son, Maninder Singh, to fetch a firearm and incited Amandeep to kill the brothers, after which Amandeep fired from over the boundary wall, hitting Jaskaran in the shoulder.

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He later died at a hospital in Bathinda. Samalsar police booked Amandeep, Gurpreet, Maninder and an unidentified accomplice under murder and Arms Act provisions.

The protest also brought to light a glaring licensing lapse. The .32 bore revolver used in the killing was registered in Gurpreet Kaur's name, despite her husband facing multiple prior NDPS Act cases. Farmer leaders, alleging the accused enjoyed political patronage, questioned how a licence was granted and renewed for someone with a documented narcotics background.

DSP Khaira assured villagers that an independent inquiry into the licensing lapse would be conducted and findings made public soon.

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