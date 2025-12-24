Moga youth booked for flaunting weapons on social media

For public display of firearms, the Moga police have registered a case against a young man for uploading photos with weapons on social media. The action follows the Punjab Government’s strict directives aimed at curbing the glorification of weapons and maintaining public order, said Ajay Gandhi, SSP, Moga.

The accused has been identified as Pritpal Singh who hails from Chuharchak village under the Ajitwal police station. According to police reports, Pritpal had uploaded several photographs on his Facebook profile by the name Pritpal Singh Khalsa, in which he was seen posing with firearms.

ASI Mohkam Singh of the Ajitwal police station stated that the police had received information through an informant that the youth was openly promoting gun culture online. Such activities are a direct violation of the orders issued by the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner), which prohibit the public and digital display of weapons to prevent the spread of fear and panic.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police registered an FIR against the accused. The authorities have confirmed that a search is currently under way to apprehend Pritpal Singh.

The SSP said that the Cyber Cell was keeping a close watch on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Displaying weapons — whether licensed or illegal — is a punishable offence. He warned that anyone found promoting violence or gun culture through social media would face strict legal consequences.