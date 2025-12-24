DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Moga youth booked for flaunting weapons on social media

Moga youth booked for flaunting weapons on social media

Displaying weapons, whether licensed or illegal, is a punishable offence

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 10:14 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Moga SSP said that the Cyber Cell was keeping a close watch on social media platforms to curb the glorification of weapons.
Advertisement

For public display of firearms, the Moga police have registered a case against a young man for uploading photos with weapons on social media. The action follows the Punjab Government’s strict directives aimed at curbing the glorification of weapons and maintaining public order, said Ajay Gandhi, SSP, Moga.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Pritpal Singh who hails from Chuharchak village under the Ajitwal police station. According to police reports, Pritpal had uploaded several photographs on his Facebook profile by the name Pritpal Singh Khalsa, in which he was seen posing with firearms.

Advertisement

ASI Mohkam Singh of the Ajitwal police station stated that the police had received information through an informant that the youth was openly promoting gun culture online. Such activities are a direct violation of the orders issued by the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner), which prohibit the public and digital display of weapons to prevent the spread of fear and panic.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police registered an FIR against the accused. The authorities have confirmed that a search is currently under way to apprehend Pritpal Singh.

The SSP said that the Cyber Cell was keeping a close watch on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Displaying weapons — whether licensed or illegal — is a punishable offence. He warned that anyone found promoting violence or gun culture through social media would face strict legal consequences.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts