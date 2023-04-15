Moga youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 14

A 25-year-old youth was found dead on the outskirts of Nurpur Hakima village in Dharamkot sub-division of the district, the police said. The cause of the death is stated to be drug overdose.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh, son of Puran Singh of Bagge village. The police said the deceased had taken “chitta” using a syringe, which was found near the body.

The body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem. Doctors said they would collect samples of the viscera from the body and they would be sent to a government laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of death.

SHO Gurwinder Singh Bhullar and Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh told the media that the police had identified five persons of Nurpur Hakima village who provided drugs to the deceased. A criminal case has been registered against Gurmej Singh, alias Geja, Gopi, Manga, Neha and Jassi Kaur. The suspects are yet to be arrested.