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Home / Punjab / Moga youth suicide case: Ludhiana siblings held after two-and-a-half months

Moga youth suicide case: Ludhiana siblings held after two-and-a-half months

Siblings accused of threatening and harassing 22-year-old over a social media-related dispute; police probe their alleged role in the case

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:46 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Nearly two-and-a-half months after a 22-year-old youth died by suicide, the Moga police have arrested a brother and sister from Ludhiana in connection with the case. File
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Nearly two-and-a-half months after a 22-year-old youth died by suicide, the Moga police have arrested a brother and sister from Ludhiana in connection with the case, officials said.

The deceased, Jasmat Singh, a resident of Moga, had died by suicide by hanging himself at his house on July 7. His mother, Jyoti Bala, subsequently lodged a complaint, following which a case was initially registered against unidentified persons.

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During the investigation, the police found that Jasmat had been in contact with the woman accused through social media and that a misunderstanding had developed between the two. Based on the investigation and the statement of the deceased’s mother, Mayank and his sister Mehak, both residents of Ludhiana, were nominated as accused in the case.

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According to the complaint, the siblings had visited Jasmat’s residence on July 7, allegedly threatened him with death and harassed him over the dispute. The complaint alleged that the harassment caused him severe mental distress.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation. Following raids, both accused were arrested from Ludhiana.

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A senior police official said the two accused were being questioned to ascertain the nature of the dispute and their alleged role in the harassment. Further investigation is under way.

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