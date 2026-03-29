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Home / Punjab / Mohali CBI court issues notice to declare Thakur Dalip Singh a proclaimed offender

Mohali CBI court issues notice to declare Thakur Dalip Singh a proclaimed offender

Order comes after nine years of investigation and continued disappearance of the accused

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:33 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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The CBI Special Court Mohali has issued a public notice to declare Thakur Dilip Singh as a fugitive (Proclaimed Offender).

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During the hearing of the case, the court took a strict stance, noting that the accused is neither appearing before the court nor disclosing his current address.

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The order comes after nine years of investigation and the continued disappearance of the accused. The court also published public notices in prominent sections of the media to declare Thakur Dalip Singh a proclaimed offender.

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He has been directed to appear before the court by April 8. If he fails to do so, he will be formally declared a Proclaimed Offender, the order states.

Cases were registered against Thakur Dalip Singh at three different police stations. His name surfaced in the murder of Mata Chand Kaur, the conspiracy to attack Satguru Uday Singh and Mata Chand Kaur’s son-in-law Jagtar Singh, as well as in the murder of Namdhari Avtar Singh.

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In 2017, these cases were merged and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI registered a case in Chandigarh and began its investigation, but the accused did not appear before the court, prompting the issuance of the proclaimed offender notice.

“If he is declared a fugitive, the CBI and the police may initiate the process of attaching Dalip Singh’s properties,” said a senior police official.

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