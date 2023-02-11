Mohali Clash: To thwart violence, Punjab and Chandigarh cops to share intel

Chandigarh, February 10
Stung by the violent clash with the activists of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that left about 40 police personnel injured, Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police officials today held a coordination meeting to ensure better synergy between both the forces and to avoid being taken by surprise by protesters.
The meeting, held under the joint chairmanship of DGPs Gaurav Yadav (Punjab) and Praveer Ranjan (Chandigarh) at the Punjab Police headquarters, agreed upon real-time sharing of information and intelligence and working in unison for future operations. The DGPs asked the Chandigarh and Mohali police officials to coordinate regularly.
The joint operations would not be limited to protests or law and order problem at the Punjab-Chandigarh border, but also to nab gangsters or anti-social elements traversing the territories under the jurisdiction of the two police forces to avoid arrest.
Punjab ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, IGP (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Chandigarh SSP Manisha Chaudhary and SAS Nagar SSP Sandeep Garg also attended the meeting.
A Punjab Police spokesperson said DGP Yadav stressed the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both forces. He proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings shall be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of the neighbouring states to discuss activities of the gangsters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...