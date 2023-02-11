Mohali Clash: To thwart violence, Punjab and Chandigarh cops to share intel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Stung by the violent clash with the activists of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that left about 40 police personnel injured, Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police officials today held a coordination meeting to ensure better synergy between both the forces and to avoid being taken by surprise by protesters.

The meeting, held under the joint chairmanship of DGPs Gaurav Yadav (Punjab) and Praveer Ranjan (Chandigarh) at the Punjab Police headquarters, agreed upon real-time sharing of information and intelligence and working in unison for future operations. The DGPs asked the Chandigarh and Mohali police officials to coordinate regularly.

The joint operations would not be limited to protests or law and order problem at the Punjab-Chandigarh border, but also to nab gangsters or anti-social elements traversing the territories under the jurisdiction of the two police forces to avoid arrest.

Punjab ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, IGP (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Chandigarh SSP Manisha Chaudhary and SAS Nagar SSP Sandeep Garg also attended the meeting.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said DGP Yadav stressed the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both forces. He proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings shall be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of the neighbouring states to discuss activities of the gangsters.