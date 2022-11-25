Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

A Mohali court on Friday extended the police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu by four days.

The remand was extended in a case related to Tinu arranging fake passports for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides.

On November 17, Tinu was brought on a production warrant from Mansa and sent to the custody of state crime branch.

Tinu is allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

