Mohali court sentences Mansa PWD Executive Engineer to 5 years' jail in Rs 4 crore cheating case

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced Mansa PWD Executive Engineer Joginder Singh, 60, to rigorous imprisonment of five years and a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh in a 2013 cheating case.

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The court of Special Judge Baljinder Singh Sra noted that the accused intentionally prepared forged and fabricated bills, securing the release of a huge amount — to the tune of around Rs 4 crore — from Bathinda Development Authority on June 10, 2011. He thereafter illegally released that amount to different contractors without allotment of any work, in contravention of contractual and statutory stipulations and rules, and conferred pecuniary advantage upon them, thereby causing wrongful loss to the State.

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The Vigilance Bureau had conducted an inquiry and registered a criminal case against Joginder Singh on May 31, 2013. The chargesheet was filed in the court on August 29, 2013.

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The court further stated that he clearly misused his official position and conferred undue pecuniary advantage upon the contractors, resulting in wrongful loss to the public exchequer.

The Barnala native, currently under suspension, was held guilty under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, and Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.