Mohali institute to prepare girls for NDA exams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

To provide wings to the dreams of girls aspiring to don olive green uniform, the state government has given its nod to start a National Defence Academy (NDA) preparatory wing at the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, SAS Nagar (Mohali), from this session.

Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said online registration for the entrance exam, scheduled on June 4, had already begun and the last date for the registration was May 28.

Arora said the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali had already been offering preparatory courses for boys who want to join the NDA to serve the country.