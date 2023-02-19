Mohali mining: Two more held for murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 18

The police have arrested two more suspects over the murder of a Barana resident who had stopped a group of youths from mining on shamlat land near his house on Friday.

Gurjit Singh and Husanpreet were arrested today, while Jaswinder was arrested yesterday.

They have been sent to two-day police custody.

On Friday, local BKU (Ugrahan) leader Gurcharan Singh (60) and his son Bhupinder tried to stop a tractor-trailer, which was taking sand from the shamlat land around 3.30 am.

The tractor-trailer driver allegedly at the instance of Harvinder, alias Gaggu, called youths, including Jaswinder, alias Kaka, and Jaswinder, alias Chhinda. Later, the suspects ran the tractor-trailer over Gurcharan, who was taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.