Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s real estate firm JLPL fined for deficient services by consumer commission

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has directed Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s real estate firm Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL Mohali) to pay interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum on the amount of Rs 42,13,678 to Sector 66 resident Kuldeep Singh for handing over possesion of a flat in Galaxy Heights, Sector 66, without occupation and completion certificates on March 10, 2023.

Provide basic facilities as promised in brochure, JLPL told

The court also directed the firm to pay a compensation of Rs 75,000 for mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expenses. The Commission directed JLPL to provide all basic amenities and facilities as promised in the brochure to the complainant, including removal of defects, and directed JLPL to obtain occupation and completion certificates from the competent authorities, within a period of three months from the date of receipt of the order.

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One parking converted into two, alleged complainant

Complainant Kuldeep Singh stated that he booked a flat on the sixth floor of Galaxy Heights for Rs 42,13, 678, on August 1, 2015 with intended date of possession as 30.7.2018. But, he was given possesion of a flat without occupation and completion certificates on December 5, 2022. The complainant alleged deficiency in services and "one parking space converted into two".

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Possession date also elapsed, JLPL told to pay interest

In its order, dated October 5, the commission held it as a deficiency of services on the part of JLPL and stated that "the complainants will be liable to pay maintenance charge only after the Occupancy Certificate is received”.

"The failure of the OPs to provide effective possession of the unit in the absence of occupation and completion certificates and also basic amenities amounts to deficiency in service. As such, ends of justice would be met by granting interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum to the complainant on the amount of Rs 42,13,678 deposited by him against the unit, after expiry of intended date of possession (30.07.2018)," the order read.