Mohali pitched as Tier-I IT hub at progressive investors’ meet

A session on information technology and IT-enabled services at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit witnessed strong participation by investors and industry leaders, highlighting Mohali’s growing appeal as a technology investment hub.

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Organised on the theme “Punjab Offer: Promoting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) with speed, clarity and aftercare”, the session focused on positioning Mohali as a premier destination for digital innovation and technology investment.

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Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chairperson of the Punjab Development Commission Seema Bansal said the Punjab Government aimed at developing Mohali as a Tier-1 city in the IT sector. She said several manufacturing companies in the state had already begun integrating artificial intelligence into their production processes.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Information Technology, DK Tiwari outlined incentives offered by the state to attract investment in the IT sector. These included 75 per cent net SGST reimbursement for 10-15 years and an employment generation subsidy of Rs 5,000 per employee per month for five years.

Investors can also avail a capital subsidy of up to 20 per cent of fixed capital investment, capped at Rs 10 crore, along with 100 per cent exemption from electricity duty for 10 to 15 years, he said.

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For Global Capability Centres, the state is offering an enhanced employment generation subsidy of Rs 7,500 per employee per month for five years for the first 10 units. Rental subsidies of Rs 7 per sq ft for IT units and Rs 10 per sq ft for GCCs are also available for a minimum of 100 seats over five years.

Tiwari also highlighted non-fiscal benefits such as time-bound clearances within five to 45 working days, exemption from the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, for IT parks, relaxed setbacks and unlimited floor area ratio on roads with a right of way of 45 m.

A panel comprising Dr Bimal Deep Singh of Infosys, Manipal Dhariwal of Netsmartz, Rajwinder Singh Boparai of US Logistics Private Limited and Baljit Singh of Guru Nanak Dev Global University shared industry perspectives.

The panelists said Mohali was well positioned to emerge as a major IT destination due to the availability of skilled manpower, the favourable ecosystem of the tricity region and lower operational costs compared to other metropolitan cities.