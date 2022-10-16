Mohali RPG attack: Plea seeking remand for accused rejected

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 15

A Mohali court today rejected a plea seeking police remand for RPG attack case accused Nishan Singh. The State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, had brought Nishan, a resident of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, on a production warrant saying that the accused needed to be questioned face to face with Khemkaran resident Charat Singh, who was arrested in Mumbai recently.

On October 13, Central agencies, the Punjab Police and the Maharashtra ATS nabbed the suspect in the Mohali RPG attack case in Mumbai. Charat Singh did a recce before the May 9 attack and was instrumental in providing logistic support and arranging the RPG and an AK-47 rifle.