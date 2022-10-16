Mohali RPG attack: Plea seeking remand for accused rejected

Mohali, October 15
A Mohali court today rejected a plea seeking police remand for RPG attack case accused Nishan Singh. The State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, had brought Nishan, a resident of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, on a production warrant saying that the accused needed to be questioned face to face with Khemkaran resident Charat Singh, who was arrested in Mumbai recently.
On October 13, Central agencies, the Punjab Police and the Maharashtra ATS nabbed the suspect in the Mohali RPG attack case in Mumbai. Charat Singh did a recce before the May 9 attack and was instrumental in providing logistic support and arranging the RPG and an AK-47 rifle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...