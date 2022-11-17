Mohali: Sunder Sham Arora's bail plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A local court on Wednesday dismissed regular bail application of former minister Sunder Sham Arora. The defence lawyer had filed a petition seeking regular bail to Arora under Section 439 of the CrPC and sought the release of the petitioner, but the court in the wake of the gravity and seriousness of alleged offences dismissed the application. TNS

Youth consumes poison, dies

Sangrur: A youth allegedly consumed poison at his residence in Sangrur in the wee hours on Wednesday. “Deepak Kumar (28) consumed some poison at his house in the morning and died. The post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday. TNS

Ultrasound centre sealed

Fazilka: Dr Dhuria’s Diagnostic Centre in the city was sealed in the late evening on Wednesday. Acting on complaint of a local resident Arun Kukkar, Dr Satish Goyal, Civil Surgeon, Fazilka, constituted a team led by Dr Sarbinder Singh Sethi, District Family Planning Officer. The team examined the centre and found some discrepancies. OC

Student held for blackmailing

Abohar: The police have arrested a college student in Sriganganagar for alleged physically exploitation and blackmail of a girl, who is his classmate, by threatening to make her video viral. DSP Sanjay Bothra said action was taken after a statement of the 24-year-old victim. OC

MP seeks direct flights

New Delhi: After signing of an agreement between India and Canada at the G20 Summit, which will allow unlimited flights between both the countries, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney requested Civil Aviation Minister to start direct flights from Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to Amritsar and Mohali.

#Mohali #sunder sham arora