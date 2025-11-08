The Mohali administration is making elaborate arrangements for a grand light and sound show in commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru revered as ‘Hind Di Chadar’ for his supreme sacrifice for the protection of faith and humanity.

The event, which is to be held at Saras Mela Ground, Sector 88, Mohali, at 5:30 pm on November 11, will depict the glorious life, teachings, and ultimate martyrdom of the Guru through an awe-inspiring blend of light, music, narration, and visual effects. The show aims to invoke deep reverence and connect with the audience, especially the youth, with the timeless message of courage, compassion, and unity espoused by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

To ensure that all arrangements are in place for the smooth and impressive conduct of the event, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal today visited the Saras Mela Ground and took stock of the preparations along with officials of the administration, Municipal Corporation, and the light and sound technical team.

The officers reviewed stage set-up, audience seating, sound and illumination systems, parking arrangements, security measures, emergency exits, and other logistical aspects. They directed all departments to work in close coordination to provide a seamless experience to the visiting sangat.

The SDM said that the light and sound show would serve as a spiritual and cultural experience, showcasing the contribution of Guru Tegh Bahadur to humanity. The DSP said full-scale security arrangements would be in place to manage a large gathering expected at the event. Teams would be deployed for traffic regulation, crowd management, and public safety throughout the duration of the show.

Officials of the light and sound team said that the presentation would employ state-of-the-art projection, synchronised lighting, and soul-touching narration to recreate key moments from the life and sacrifice of the Guru.