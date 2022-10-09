Mohali: VB raids house of Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 8

The Vigilance Bureau today raided Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu’s house in Phase X here.

Capt Sandhu is former political secretary of ex-Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

VB officials remained there for more than an hour. Capt Sandhu was not at home during the raid. Capt Sandhu, the Congress’ Dakha in-charge, was booked in the alleged Rs 65 lakh Sidhwan Bet streetlights scam on October 5.

The Vigilance Bureau claimed that Capt Sandhu had influenced the deal of buying streetlights at more than double the rate. He allegedly received financial benefit to the tune of several lakhs, it claimed.