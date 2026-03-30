The working hours for Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Phase 6 Mohali, are being revised. The new timings will be 8 am to 2.30 pm with effect from April 1.

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Officials said the new timings are in line with other government medical colleges in the state.

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The timings for the registration counters (OPD slip generation) will be from 7.30 am to 11.30 am while emergency services will continue 24 hours as before.

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The new timings are revised for Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Phase 6 Mohali, while there are no changes in the timings for all other government health institutions across the district.

Patients in government medical colleges and hospitals in Patiala, Amritsar and Mohali are facing difficulties for the past four days as the United Nurses Association of Punjab began an indefinite statewide strike on Thursday.