The Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) and the Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Punjab, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote skill development, innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial growth in the state.

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The agreement was signed by FDDI Managing Director Vivek Sharma and Director of Industries & Commerce, Punjab, Jaspreet Singh in the presence of Invest Punjab CEO Amit Dhaka.

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Under the three-year partnership, the two institutions will collaborate on higher education, research, testing infrastructure, startup promotion, incubation and workforce development. The initiative aims to strengthen Punjab’s footwear, leather, sports goods, fashion, retail and allied sectors through industry-oriented education and advanced skilling programmes.

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The MoU provides for the introduction of bridge programmes, faculty exchanges, curriculum development and joint research projects. FDDI’s Banur campus will also participate in skill development initiatives under various state and central government schemes, including NSQF-aligned training programmes.

A key focus of the collaboration is the development of testing and quality assurance infrastructure. Footwear and accessories testing sample collection centres linked to FDDI’s International Testing Centre in Noida will be established, while plans are also underway to develop a sports goods testing and development laboratory in Jalandhar.

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The partnership will additionally support startup incubation, entrepreneurship programmes and MSME capacity building across Punjab.