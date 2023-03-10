 Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors : The Tribune India

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Petitioner said it was causing huge inconvenience to the public at large, who have been stopped to commute daily from that particular route

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

The petitioner submitted that nobody could be certain when and under what circumstances such a large gathering of persons might turn violent. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to the state of Punjab and other respondents on a petition seeking the removal of encroachment by protestors in Mohali. Among other things, the petitioner-organization Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh contended it has learnt that the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana –– a convict in Punjab’s former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case. They also wanted the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar –– a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

The petition was placed before the Division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Gurbir Singh this morning. It will now come up for further hearing on March 22 when the Punjab and UT will apprise the Bench on steps initiated, or proposed. The Bench also directed UT to be made a party-respondent.

The NGO, through its president Harman Singh Sidhu, submitted that nobody could be certain when and under what circumstances such a large gathering of persons might turn violent and the protest might take “shape of a lawless mob disturbing peace and harmony of innocent passers-by, those engaged in their daily pursuits or those residing in their property in Mohali and nearby areas”. Describing it as a “crucial issue”, Sidhu added it required the high court’s timely intervention “at a pre-emptive stage”.

Sidhu added it had been reported in newspapers that a clash broke out between protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners or the ‘Bandi Singhs’ and the police officials, when the demonstrators were heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh. The injured included seven women police personnel. In all, 11 police personnel of Mohali district were injured in the incident and admitted to Phase 6, Civil Hospital.

Sidhu added “thousands of protestors” had encroached upon the road leading to Mohali at Mataur since January, while holding protest/ morcha for an indefinite period. “These protestors have been sitting on the site for last three months, under the nose of State/ District Administration and are causing huge inconvenience to the public at large, who have been stopped to commute daily for their work/ job/ study from that particular route and are suffering unnecessarily for no fault of theirs,” he said.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

2
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

3
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

5
Trending

Watch: Video of Jaipur couple hugging each other on motorcycle on Holi eve goes viral, police take note

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

7
Amritsar

Amritsar BRTS project a ‘flop show’, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap

8
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

9
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments

10
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The CBI’s fishing expedition

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

The agency had sought Sisodia’s 10-day custody

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...

India, Australia great friends: Anthony Albanese

PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese

Two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in area...

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes

Punjab Heath Minister Dr Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap all govt vehicles over 15 yrs old

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols