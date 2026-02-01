Mohan Bhagwat bats for unity, says RSS serves country

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the ideology of the RSS is to serve the country and society must recognise this reality and move forward in the best possible manner. “We must remain united and make everyone aware of our unity. There should be no room for vested interests,” said Bhagwat while addressing a gathering at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce.

Bhagwat said the objective of his visit was to spread awareness about the RSS as it completes a century. He remarked that many people were still unaware of the sangh’s core objectives, though it was recognised globally for its work.

“There is nothing to compete with the sangh,” he said, adding that one must become an integral part of the organisation to truly understand it. “You need to understand the sangh deeply to know what it really stands for. Some people perceive us as a paramilitary organisation, but we are not. Our activities are different,” he said, adding that around 1.30 lakh swayamsevaks actively work for the sangh.

He emphasised that the sangh was not a political organisation but extended support to all. “The sangh does not control political or other events. It is a disciplined organisation. Many people say wrong things about it, but before forming an opinion, one must understand it in depth,” he said.

Bhagwat said the sangh did not believe in competition or opposition. “We do not seek popularity, nor do we impose ourselves on anyone,” he added.

Referring to history, he said in 1857, Indians fought against the British rule, but a handful of foreigners eventually ruled the country because society lacked unity. “The subsequent freedom movement instilled confidence among people,” he said.