DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Mohan Bhagwat bats for unity, says RSS serves country

Mohan Bhagwat bats for unity, says RSS serves country

Said many people were still unaware of the sangh’s core objectives, though it was recognised globally for its work

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:18 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering at Sri Aurobindo College in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Advertisement

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the ideology of the RSS is to serve the country and society must recognise this reality and move forward in the best possible manner. “We must remain united and make everyone aware of our unity. There should be no room for vested interests,” said Bhagwat while addressing a gathering at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce.

Advertisement

Bhagwat said the objective of his visit was to spread awareness about the RSS as it completes a century. He remarked that many people were still unaware of the sangh’s core objectives, though it was recognised globally for its work.

Advertisement

“There is nothing to compete with the sangh,” he said, adding that one must become an integral part of the organisation to truly understand it. “You need to understand the sangh deeply to know what it really stands for. Some people perceive us as a paramilitary organisation, but we are not. Our activities are different,” he said, adding that around 1.30 lakh swayamsevaks actively work for the sangh.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the sangh was not a political organisation but extended support to all. “The sangh does not control political or other events. It is a disciplined organisation. Many people say wrong things about it, but before forming an opinion, one must understand it in depth,” he said.

Bhagwat said the sangh did not believe in competition or opposition. “We do not seek popularity, nor do we impose ourselves on anyone,” he added.

Advertisement

Referring to history, he said in 1857, Indians fought against the British rule, but a handful of foreigners eventually ruled the country because society lacked unity. “The subsequent freedom movement instilled confidence among people,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts