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Home / Punjab / Mohanjit Singh's 'custodial torture': Minorities Commission takes up case, to meet victim, officials today

Mohanjit Singh's 'custodial torture': Minorities Commission takes up case, to meet victim, officials today

Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal to meet Mohanjit Singh and family in Patiala; NCM seeks case records, investigation documents and medical reports

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Mohanjit Singh. Photo: Video grab via X@officeofssbadal
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The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken up the alleged custodial torture of Mohanjit Singh, who is undergoing treatment at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, with Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal scheduled to meet him and officials concerned on Tuesday.

The Commission has asked Punjab government officials to ensure the presence of senior officers with files, records, investigation documents, medical reports and other relevant material related to the case for a detailed briefing on the matter and the action taken so far.

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Grewal said in a statement that he will meet the victim at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, besides meeting the officials later in the afternoon.

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Related news: Punjab shifts DSP after outcry over ‘torture’ of anti-drug activist; NHRC orders probe

Following the hospital visit, Grewal said, “I am visiting Mohanjit Singh, a resident of village Sheron in Sangrur district, who is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital in Patiala. Later, I will meet the officials concerned on what action has been taken in the case so far.”

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The visit follows a complaint received by the National Commission for Minorities concerning Mohanjit Singh. According to the complaint, he displayed a black flag in protest against the drug problem in the state during a “Lok Milni” programme held at village Sheron, Sunam, on September 2.

The complaint alleges that he was subsequently taken into police custody, where he was subjected to physical assault and torture, including beating, injuries and electric shocks. It further alleges that his religious identity was tampered with, and that his turban was forcibly removed while his hair and beard were pulled.

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