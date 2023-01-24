Money being squandered, claims Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 23

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today expressed serious concern over the “trouble and turmoil” in the AAP government in Punjab, with a “confrontation” between the political executive and the bureaucracy.

Referring to the removal of the Health Secretary over his reported refusal to approve Rs 30 crore for advertising a scheme, he sought a clarification from the government on the issue. He said it was a matter of grave concern as how Punjab’s money was being squandered away in such a brazenly lavish manner.

Meanwhile, SAD has asked CM Bhagwant Mann to explain why his government needed Rs 30 crore to advertise mohalla clinics if it was a ‘successful model’.

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the CM was touting mohalla clinics as successful with 10,000 persons availing benefit from them.

“What is the need to publicise mohalla clinics in the state and till South India, except to further the political agenda of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.