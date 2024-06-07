Money-laundering case: ED opposes interim bail plea of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh; says a prima facie case has been made out against him

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 7

Asserting that a prima facie case was made out against him, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday opposed before the Supreme Court Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh’s petition against his arrest as well as his application for interim bail in a money-laundering case.

“It is clear that a prima facie case is being made out against the petitioner herein and also clearly brings out the nature and extent of his influence and his attempt to approach courts with unclean hands,” the ED said in an affidavit filed in response to his petition challenging his arrest on money-laundering charges.

“The petitioner is not in custody today pursuant to the arrest but pursuant to independent remand orders which have sent him to judicial custody,” the ED told the top court, opposing Singh’s petition challenging his arrest.

Responding to Singh’s petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s May 24 order dismissing his plea challenging his arrest, the ED asserted that there was no illegality in his arrest. “It’s a well-settled principle that illegality at the time of arrest does not render subsequent remand orders passed to be illegal,” it said.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar – which had on June 5 asked the ED to file its reply by Friday – posted the matter for Monday.

The AAP MLA was represented by senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri and advocate Nikhil Jain.

The AAP MLA was arrested on November 6, 2023, and the written grounds of arrest were supplied to him the same day, the high court had noted. The CBI conducted raids in May last year on premises linked to Jaswant Singh in connection with a Rs 40 crore bank fraud. In September 2022, the ED had conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud. The ED had allegedly seized Rs 32 lakh in cash, mobile phones and hard drives during the raids.

On May 29, the top court had refused to grant interim bail to Singh -- arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case -- to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

