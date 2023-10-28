Moneylender robbed of Rs 3.5L

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 27

A moneylender was robbed of Rs 3.5 lakh and four mobile phones by six bike-borne men in Harindra Nagar on Friday.

The victim was on his way home after collecting money when the robbers hit him with an iron rod. Senior police officers said they have formed teams to look into the matter and arrest the suspects.

“We are checking the CCTV footage from the area. Another team is questioning the victim’s colleagues to check if this was an insider job,” an officer added.

