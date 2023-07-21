Monitoring rescue work: CM

Chandigarh, July 20
CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government was committed to bailing out people in flood-affected districts and said he was regularly monitoring the situation in the state.
He said no stone would be left unturned to provide succour to the flood-hit.
Mann said the government was committed for ensuring the safety and security of the people in this period of distress.
He said the government would compensate people for loss of every single penny, adding that he had already ordered a special girdawari to ascertain the losses.
