Monsoon fury — Punjab: 23 villages along Sutlej in Fazilka dist inundated

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, August 19

After the discharge of a record 2,82,875 cusecs of water from the Hussainiwala Headworks on Saturday, as many as 23 villages along the Sutlej have been inundated here. The water has also entered the houses of residents, especially in the hamlets.

Evacuation process has been initiated amid the grim situation. Most of the residents are, however, preferring to go to their relatives’ places instead of relief camps.

Pala Singh of Teja Rohela village said he could not carry valuables and household material to the relief camps due to fear of damage.

Sources said only 54 persons had reached 13 relief camps set up by the administration till today evening.

Gurmeet Singh of Jhangar Bhaini village alleged that no proper arrangements had been made to shift their belongings to safer places and they could not look after their livestock in the relief camps.

Villagers said a traffic jam had occurred on the link road connecting Ram Singh Bhaini to Kawanwala Pattan because of a mass exodus from villages.

Sources said about 15,000 acres of land have inundated in 23 villages. These villages include Teja Rohela, Dona Nanka, Mahatam Nagar, Chak Rohela, Jhangar Bhaini, etc.

DC Senu Duggal said: “All arrangements, including food, green fodder and tents, are in place in the relief camps. The Army has been asked to remain on standby.”

#Fazilka #Monsoon