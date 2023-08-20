 Monsoon fury — Punjab: 400-ft Sutlej breach floods 10 villages in Tarn Taran : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Monsoon fury — Punjab: 400-ft Sutlej breach floods 10 villages in Tarn Taran

Monsoon fury — Punjab: 400-ft Sutlej breach floods 10 villages in Tarn Taran

Monsoon fury — Punjab: 400-ft Sutlej breach floods 10 villages in Tarn Taran

A breach at Ghadum village of Tarn Taran on Saturday.



Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 19

A 400-foot breach in the dhussi bundh of the Sutlej near the Ghadum village here led to the flooding of 10 villages in Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

Experts of the Department of Water Resources said the breach has a potential to affect at least 29 more villages in the vicinity. Ghadum village is located near the Harike Pattan area, which is downstream of the confluence of Beas and Sutlej rivers.

The breach, which was just 7-foot wide in the afternoon, became wider by the passing hour, eventually reaching a width of 400 feet.

A breach along the Sutlej at Kutiwala village in Tarn Taran district flooded surrounding areas.

The affected villages are Kutiwala, Sabhra, Booh, Malahwala, Gudaike, Dumniwala, Sito Meh Jhugian, Ram Singhwala, Radhalke and Ghadum.

DC Baldeep Kaur said as many as 200 head of cattle were evacuated from the affected villages and shifted to two relief centres in Sabhra and Neeli Ravi. She added that seven relief camps had been set up at Harike, Dubli, Khemkaran, Sabhra, Kot Budha, Talwandi Sobha Singh and Bhangala. The downstream water flow decreased to 2.30 lakh cusecs from 2.84 lakh cusecs, the DC said, adding that 15 gates of Harike Headworks remained shut today.

As many as 400 volunteers from the villages of the area had joined MGNREGA workers to strengthen the bundh over the last three days. Zila Parishad member Gurpreet Singh said despite their best efforts, the breach occurred today afternoon.

24 families await evacuation

As many as 24 families of the border village of Muthianwala remained cut off following the floods. Their houses have been submerged in nearly 20-foot-deep floodwaters for the past three days. Harpreet Singh, a resident of Dhakka Basti area in the village, said they were desperately waiting for boats to evacuate them.

#Monsoon #Tarn Taran

