Monsoon fury — Punjab: After floods, Gurdaspur braces for diseases

Gurdaspur, August 19

The Gurdaspur administration is bracing up to deal with the aftermath of floods even as it remained busy today putting into place a series of preventative measures to handle potential spread of water-borne diseases.

Epidemiologists claim that since the affected hamlets had been surrounded by stagnant pools of water for the past five days, there was a risk of spread of diseases. “Stagnant pools of water provide a perfect breeding ground to mosquitoes. This, in turn, transmits malaria and other diseases,” said a doctor.

Civil Surgeon Dr Harbhajan Ram Mandy said there was a concern over spread of vector-borne and water-borne diseases. DC Himanshu Aggarwal said as many as 15 teams of doctors and para-medical staff had already reached villages. “Fogging exercises have also been initiated. By this technique we can stop the spread of disease by killing germs in environment,” he said.

The administration has also formed infrastructure assessment committees which are studying the extent to which houses have been damaged. — TNS

Link roads damaged

Most of link roads passing through the flooded areas have been severely damaged. A committee comprising officials of PWD, Mandi Board and Panchayat Raj is studying the damage that has been done to the roads,” said an official.

