Monsoon fury — Punjab: Border residents recall horror of 1988 floods

Ferozepur, August 19

Having borne the brunt of two Indo-Pak wars and frequent flooding, residents belonging to border villages, which are worst-hit due to floods this time too, recall the horrific memories of 1988 when the entire Ferozepur district had got submerged.

“I still remember the day — September 19, 1988 — when the entire area was almost under 6-foot-deep water. It had damaged most of the dwellings in our villages and ravaged the entire area,” said Sucha Singh (70), a resident of New Gatti Rajo Ke village.

Parkash Singh (67) of Jalloke village, while recalling the tyranny of 1988 floods, said he had lost everything from house to cattle, and even most of the household articles.

“The memories of 1988 are still fresh in our minds when water had suddenly invaded our homes, and did not give us any time to shift our valuables even,” said Kartar Kaur (69), a resident of Hajara village. “I wonder why the government does not find any permanent solution,” she added. — OC

No lessons learnt We have not learnt any lesson. This situation arises every time excess water is released downstream from Bhakra and Pong. — Gurjant Singh, a villager

