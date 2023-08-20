 Monsoon fury — Punjab: No respite in sight : The Tribune India

Monsoon fury — Punjab: No respite in sight

Battling floods: Villagers use a boat of a recreational park near the National Martyrs’ Memorial for rescue work at Hussainiwala on Saturday.



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 19

With many villages remaining inundated for the past two days, hundreds of border residents are camping along the roadside berms in Hussainiwala. Though the Sutlej has in past also affected this region, the problem has assumed alarming proportion this year, reminding many villagers of the 1988 floods when the entire region had got submerged following a breach in a dhussi bundh.

The district administration continued rescue operations with the help of two teams of the NDRF, several columns of the Army, the BSF and the police. They have evacuated more than 2,500 villagers till now. The worst-affected villages are Kamale Wala, Alike, Gatti Raji Ke, Chandi Wala, Jhugge Hajara Singh Wala, Jallo Ke, Bhane Wala, Bhakhra, Tendi Wala, Metab Singh, Sheene Wala, Churi Wala, Khunder Gatti, New Bare Ke, Peer Ismail Khan, Machhiwara. These villages have been submerged for the past two days.

  • 2,500 villagers evacuated so far in Ferozepur district
  • Rescue operations on
  • Villages in Pak also hit

Even after a massive evacuation drill, hundreds of villagers are reportedly still stranded in villages. Many are intentionally staying back to take care of their belongings and livestock.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, who along with SSP Deepak Hilori, has been supervising the rescue operations, said they had been able to safely evacuate most of the villagers. However, some villagers preferred to stay back despite all attempts to shift them to relief camps, he said.

Meanwhile, the samadhi of “Punjab Mata” situated near National Martyrs’ Memorial, and open air theatre where the light and sound show takes place also got marooned under six-foot water. Many villagers, who had taken shelter here, have now shifted further.

According to information, 2,30,341 cusecs of water was released from the Harike Headworks downstream today, while 2,82,875 cusecs was released from the Hussainiwala Headworks downstream from where water is released towards Pakistan. According to information, several villages in Pakistan situated along the Sutlej, which zig-zags along the border in this area, have also been reportedly affected. The Sutlej crosses over to Pakistan from Hussainiwala and comes back into India near Sulemanki in Fazilka district.

Several BSF posts submerged

  • Several BSF border outposts along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur sector are under 5-6 feet water
  • The BSF is keeping a close eye on movement of the cross-border drug smugglers who often try to take advantage of such situations
  • Border fencing was damaged in a few areas, but it was immediately repaired, said a senior BSF official

Area near memorial flooded

The samadhi of “Punjab Mata” situated near the National Martyrs’ Memorial and the open air theatre where the light and sound show is held has been submerged under six-foot water. Many villagers who had taken shelter here have now shifted.

Surveillance increased

Despite all challenges, our men are maintaining a 24x7 vigil. They are manning the area without caring about their safety. Surveillance has been increased with the help of motorboats to prevent anyone from exploiting the situation. — A BSF official

