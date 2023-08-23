Monsoon fury in Punjab: Taking shelter at martyrs’ memorial in Hussainiwala

Ferozepur: Hundreds of villagers are still camping under the open sky at the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala. Though the administration and several NGOs have ensured continuous supply of food packets, potable water, cattle feed, besides mosquito coils and other utility items, the thought of damage to crops besides other losses are weighing heavy on the villagers’ minds.
Got just 37% central fund
Revenue Department sources say that the Centre has released just Rs 218 crore as the first instalment for the disaster relief to Punjab, from the total allocation of Rs 582.40 crore. This is just 37.45 per cent of the total allocation, while Gujarat has received 73% of its allocation of Rs 1,556.80 crore, Himachal has received 90% of the total amount.
- No of villages affected 1,927
- No of districts affected 20
- Human Lives lost 65
- Missing persons 4
- Houses damaged 3,868
- Persons shifted 43,928
- Relief camps 33
- Inmates in camps 2,588
