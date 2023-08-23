Monsoon fury in Punjab: Taking shelter at martyrs’ memorial in Hussainiwala

Ferozepur: Hundreds of villagers are still camping under the open sky at the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala. Though the administration and several NGOs have ensured continuous supply of food packets, potable water, cattle feed, besides mosquito coils and other utility items, the thought of damage to crops besides other losses are weighing heavy on the villagers’ minds.

Got just 37% central fund

Revenue Department sources say that the Centre has released just Rs 218 crore as the first instalment for the disaster relief to Punjab, from the total allocation of Rs 582.40 crore. This is just 37.45 per cent of the total allocation, while Gujarat has received 73% of its allocation of Rs 1,556.80 crore, Himachal has received 90% of the total amount.

No of villages affected 1,927

No of districts affected 20

Human Lives lost 65

Missing persons 4

Houses damaged 3,868

Persons shifted 43,928

Relief camps 33

Inmates in camps 2,588

