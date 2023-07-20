Monsoon fury: 1,438 villages affected in Punjab, 26K people evacuated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

The government machinery has plunged headlong to mitigate the situation created by floods in the state.

As many as 26,482 persons have been evacuated and taken to safe places. A spokesperson said 1,438 villages had been affected by the flood. A total of 155 relief camps were running in which 4,234 people were staying.

Currently, 19 districts — Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot — are affected by floods.

According to the report received by the Revenue Department, 38 persons have lost their lives and 15 are injured while two are still missing. As per information received from the Animal Husbandry Department, 2,331 animals have been treated and 7,940 vaccinated. Rescue teams of the department are working round the clock to provide treatment, supply feed, fodder and silage to animals. Special flood relief camps are also being organised in the districts.

On the other hand, teams of the Health Department are working in the flood-affected areas. According to the spokesperson, 465 Rapid Response Teams have been working in flood-affected areas. The department has set up 263 medical camps.

Steps taken by govt

