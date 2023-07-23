Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

With heavy rain reported in various parts of the state today, 1,457 villages remain affected by floods even as fresh alert was sounded in Patiala due to rain in catchment areas in the Shivalik Hills.

A government spokesperson said 19 districts were affected by floods, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot.

Ropar officials said 35 mm rain was recorded today and the people were advised to avoid going near rivers. Officials said the water level in the Bhakra Dam was 1,651.49 feet against its optimum level of 1,680 feet. “There was no need to panic as everything is under control,” said BBMB officials.

Heavy rain lashed Gurdaspur and Taran Taran districts over the past 24 hours with flood water from the Ravi flowing across the border into Pakistan, threatening to enter the main building of the Kartarpur corridor.

The situation is particularly grim at Dera Baba Nanak. Agricultural fields have again been inundated for the second time in the past 15 days. Officials said all efforts were being made to prevent water from entering residential areas in Dera Baba Nanak, Batala and Gurdaspur.

In Pathankot district, water has receded in the Ujh river. Water level receded in all flood-affected villages in Sangrur also, but the administration has sounded an alert in Patiala due to heavy rain in the catchment areas. There was, however, not much rain in Patiala today.

According to reports received by the Revenue Department from various districts, 40 persons have lost their lives due to floods in the state and 15 have been injured.

The government spokesperson said 27,221 persons have been moved to safe places. The government is running 170 relief camps in which 4,909 persons are staying.

As per information from the Animal Husbandry Department, 2,252 animals have been treated and 4,016 vaccinated in the state.

